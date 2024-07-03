Teenager docked for allegedly stealing meters valued N800,000

Abubakar Monsuru, 18, was on Wednesday, arraigned before an Ado-Ekiti Chief Magistrates’ Court over alleged stealing of meters valued N800,000

Monsuru, whose address was not given, is being charged with stealing.

The Prosecutor, Insp Olubu Apata, told the court that the defendant committed the offence at about 4.50a.m on June 30, in Ado-Ekiti.

Apata said that the defendant stole four water meters valued at N800,000, belonging to the Ekiti State Water Corporation.

He said that the offence contravened Section 302 of the Criminal Law of Ekiti State, 2021.

The prosecutor prayed the court for adjournment to enable him to study the case file and present witnesses.

Also Read:

The defendant pleaded not guilty to the charge.

Counsel for the defendant, Omojola Mayowa, urged the court to grant the defendant bail, and promise that he would not jump bail.

The Chief Magistrate, Taiwo Ajibade, granted the defendant bail in the sum of N100,000 with one surety in like sum.

She adjourned the case until July 17 for hearing.