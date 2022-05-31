Teenager docked for allegedly stealing employer’s N320, 830

An 18-year-old girl, Ugonna Adiele, was on Tuesday docked in an Ikeja Magistrates Court in Lagos for allegedly stealing valuables worth N320,000, from her employers’ shop.

The police charged Adiele, who lives in Olowora, Berger, with theft.

The Prosecution Counsel, DSP Kehinde Ajayi, told the court that the Manager of Westgate Lifecare Mall located at Isheri, Lagos, reported the matter at the Isheri Police Station.

Ajayi alleged that the defendant stole 16 pieces of makeup, three pieces of contact lenses, 10 pieces of leg and hand chains, five pieces of rings, two pieces of creams, a set of pendant and a set of brush and comb all valued at N320, 830.

She told the court that during police investigation, Adiele admitted to the crimes committed at Westgate Lifecare mall.

The prosecution said that the offence contravened the provisions of Section 287(7) of the Criminal Law of Lagos, 2015.

“The section states that anyone found guilty is liable to seven years imprisonment,” she said.

The defendant, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge.

The Magistrate, E. Kubeinje, admitted the defendant to bail in the sum N100, 000, with one two sureties in like sum.

Kubeinje ordered that the sureties must reside within the Jurisdiction and have proof of tax payment.

She adjourned the case until June 22 for hearing.