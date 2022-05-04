Teenager docked for allegedly stealing beverage, soft drinks

A 17-year-old boy (name withheld) has been docked in an Ado-Ekiti Chief Magistrates’ Court for allegedly breaking into a provision store and stealing beverages and soft drinks.

The Nigeria Police dragged the minor before the court on Wednesday, charging him for breaking and theft.

The Prosecution Counsel, Sergeant Alice Ojo, told the court that the defendant committed the offence on April 28 at about 4am in Ilawe-Ekiti.

Ojo alleged that the defendant broke into the shop of Ndubuisi Okemene and also stole body cream and groundnut oil among other items.

The offence, she said, contravened the provisions of sections 324(1) and 302 (1) (a) of the Criminal Code, Laws of Ekiti State, 2021.

She urged the court to adjourn the case to enable her study the case file and assemble her witnesses.

Counsel to the defendant, Catherine Ayodeji, urged the court to grant her client bail and promised that the defendant would not jump bail.

The Chief Magistrate, Michael Faola, granted the defendant bail in the sum of N50,000 with one surety in like sum.

Faola adjourned the case until June 2 for hearing.