Teenager docked for allegedly beating up IBEDC staff

A 17-year-old girl, Fathia Ishola, on Thursday appeared before an Ile-Ife Magistrates’ Court, Osun, for allegedly beating up a staff of Ibadan Electricity Distribution Company (IBEDC).

The defendant is facing a four-count charge of conspiracy, assault, breach of public peace and damage.

The prosecutor, ASP Emmanuel Abdullahi, told the court that the defendant committed the offences on May 11, at about 10.21 a.m. at Olando Street, Safejo Area, Ile-Ife.

Abdullahi said that the defendant assaulted one Idowu Oluwaseun, a staff of IBEDC Oke-Soda, Ile-Ife, by beating him up while performing his lawful duty.

He said that the defendant also damaged an official cell phone given to the complainant by IBEDC.

He said the offences contravened sections 249(d), 351, 451 and 516 of the Criminal Code, Laws of Osun, 2002.

The defendant, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge.

The defence counsel, Innocentia Akhigbe, urged the court to grant the defendant bail in most liberal terms.

Akhigbe promised that her client would not jump bail, but would provide reliable sureties.

The magistrate, Olusola Aluko, granted the defendant bail in the sum of N50,000 with one surety in like sum.

Aluko added that the surety must swear to affidavit of means and reside within the court’s jurisdiction.

The magistrate said the surety must provide three years tax clearance certificate, three recent passport photographs and the address verified.

The case was adjourned until June 7, for hearing.