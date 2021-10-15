Teenager docked for alleged possession of dangerous weapon, theft

A 19-year-old, Abass Hammed, was on Thursday docked in an Osogbo Magistrates’ Court in Osun State for alleged possession of dangerous weapon and stealing a motorcycle.

The police charged Hammed before the Magistrate Court in Osogbo for unlawful possession of weapon and theft.

The Prosecution Counsel, ASP Balogun Mustapha, told the court that the defendant committed the offence on October 4 at about 10:30pm, somewhere in Ada, Osun State.

Mustapha said the defendant attacked Agboola Oladele, who owns a motorcycle, with a deadly weapon and made away with his property.

He said the offence contravened the provisions of sections 430 (1) and 509 of the criminal code cap 34 vol. 11, laws of Osun, 2002 .

The Defence Counsel, Olatunbosun Oladipupo, however, prayed the court to grant his client bail in the most liberal terms.

Magistrate O. A, Daramola granted the request of the counsel and admitted the defendant to bail in the sum of N100,000 and two sureties in like sum.

Daramola adjourned the case until November 9 for mention.