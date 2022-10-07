Teenager dies in Kano pond

A 12-year old boy, Sadiq Isah, Thursday died in a pond at Jingabawa Village in Minjibir Local Government Area of Kano State.

This is contained in a statement issued to newsmen by the Public Relations Officer of Kano State Fire Service, Alhaji Saminu Abdullahi, on Friday in Kano.

Abdullahi said the incident occurred on Oct. 6, 2022.

According to the statement, “we received an emergency call from Nigerian Communication Commission (NCC) at about 10:25 a.m that a boy had drown in an open water and immediately sent our rescue team to the scene at about 11: 22 a.m.

“Isah was, however, brought out of the water unconscious and later confirmed dead while his corpse was handed over to the Village Head of Jingabawa, Mallam Magaji Abdullahi.

He said the cause of the incident was under investigation.

Meanwhile, Abdullahi said a 20-year old unidentified man also died in another pond at Ruwan Muni Kofar Nasarawa in Kano Municipal Local Government Area.

“Our control room received an emergency call on Oct. 6 at about 4:19 p.m from one Ibrahim Nura, that a man fell inside an open water and immediately sent our rescue team to the scene at about 4:22 p.m.

” He was unconscious and rushed to Abdullahi Wase Special Hospital Kano for medical treatment and was later confirmed dead by a medical doctor.

Abdullahi said that the Victim was handed over to a Police Constable, Isma’ila Muhammad from Kwalli Police Division Kano.