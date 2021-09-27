Teenager dies as gunmen attack Kwara community

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps has reported that some yet-to-be-identified gunmen attacked a farm settlement at Ahun village, Oro-Ago, Ifelodun Local Government Area of Kwara State, killing a teenager.

This was contained in a statement by the command’s spokesman, Babawale Afolabi, in Ilorin, Kwara State on Sunday.

Afolabi said the incident happened at night on September 25, during which two other persons sustained bullet wounds.

He said: “On September 26, some community leaders from Ahun farm settlement in Oro-Ago, reported at our Divisional office in the area, about an attack on their community by unknown gunmen.

“The gunmen were in their large numbers and they started shooting sporadically when they entered the community, which resulted in the killing of one Rukayat, a teenager, by a stray bullet.”

The spokesman said the motive behind the attack had not been established, adding: “We have commenced further investigations.”

Afolabi said the command was working with the community leaders in order to get to the roots of the matter, adding that additional security officers had been deployed around the community to forestall another attack.