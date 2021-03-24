A Customary Court in Kafanchan on Wednesday sentenced a teenager, Isaac John, to three years in a correctional facility for stealing a motorcycle.

The presiding Judge, George Gwani, however, gave the convict an option of N60,000 fine.

The Police had charged John with theft, an offence contrary to the provisions of Section 270 of the Kaduna State Penal Code.

The prosecutor, Inspector Esther Bishen, told the court that one Adamu Garba, a commercial motorcyclist, reported the matter at the Kafanchan Divisional Police Station on March 17.

Bishen said Garba alleged that John boarded his motorcycle from BCC to Sabo area of Kafanchan.

The complaint however said on getting to a bush along the road, the defendant sprayed pepper on his face and went away with the motorcycle.

According to her, the defendant was arrested with the motorcycle two days later.

When the charge was read to him, John pleaded guilty and prayed the court for leniency.

The prosecutor, thereafter, prayed the court to try the defendant summarily in line with Section 125(8) of the Administration of Criminal Justice Law.