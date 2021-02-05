A Grade 1 Area Court in Bwari, FCT on Friday sentenced Adam Abdulrahman, 19, to one month imprisonment for stealing two chickens.

The Presiding Officer, Hassan Aliyu, who tried and found Abdulrahman guilty, however, gave him an option of N5,000 fine.

Delivering judgment, Aliyu said the sentence would serve as deterrent to others who may engage in such criminal activities.

The convict pleaded guilty to the offence.

Earlier, the Prosecution Counsel, Tunde Arowolo, told the court that Mohammed Salihu of Action Layout, Bwari reported the matter on January 17 at the Bwari Police Station.

Arowolo said the convict, who resides in Tudun-Wada area of Bwari, confessed that he picked the two chickens on Zango Street in Bwari.

The offence, he said, contravened the provisions of Section 287 of the Penal Code.