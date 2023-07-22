Teenager arraigned in Ebonyi for alleged attempted murder of lady

828 828

A teenager, Emmanuel Egede, on Friday appeared before an Abakaliki Chief Magistrates’ Court in Ebonyi State for allegedly attempting to kill a lady.

Egede, 18, was alleged to have attempted to kill Obiageri Nwali by hitting her waist and injuring her legs and hands.

The teenager was arraigned on a two-count charge of conspiracy and attempted murder.

The prosecutor, Inspector Bassey Okon, told the court that the defendant committed the offences on July 8 at Amajim Ameka, Ezza South Local Government area of Ebonyi State.

Okon said: “The accused, on the said date, attempted to kill one Obiageri Nwali by hitting her waist.

“Similarly, Egede caused serious injuries on her legs and arms with intent to kill her.”

The prosecutor said the offences were punishable under Section 516 (a) of the Criminal Code, Laws of Ebonyi State, 2009.

Chief Magistrate Ojemba Isu-Oko did not take the plea of the defendant and did not grant him bail for lack of jurisdiction.

The Chief Magistrate ordered that the teenager should be remanded.

Isu-Oko adjourned the case until August 18 for mention.