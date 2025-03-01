Teenager arraigned for allegedly stealing boyfriend’s N4m

An 18-year-old girl, Rukayat Ashiru, on Friday appeared before an Iyaganku Chief Magistrates’ Court in Ibadan, Oyo State for allegedly stealing N4 million cash belonging to her boyfriend.

The teenage defendant is standing trial on a two-count charge of conspiracy and stealing, to which she pleaded not guilty.

The prosecutor, Police Constable Olapeju Durodola, told the court that the defendant and others now at large committed the offences on November 30, 2024 at Mufu Lanihun, Yidi Agugu in Ibadan.

Durodola said that the defendant allegedly added a substance to the drink of her boyfriend, one Waris Olamilekan, to make him lose consciousness.

Also Read:

According to her, the defendant stole the money after adding the substance in the complainant’s drink.

Durodola said the offences contravened Sections 390(9) and 516 of the Criminal Code, Laws of Oyo State, 2000.

The Chief Magistrate, Olabisi Ogunkanmi, admitted the defendant to bail in the sum of N2 million with two sureties in like sum.

Ogunkanmi said one of the sureties must be a property owner within the court’s jurisdiction, while the second surety must be a blood relation to the defendant.

She, thereafter, adjourned the matter until May 26 for hearing.

Post Views: 4