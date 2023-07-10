Teenage boy arrested after stabbing teacher at English school

828 828

A teenager has been arrested after a male teacher was stabbed at a secondary school in western England.

The school, Tewkesbury Academy in Ashchurch Road, Tewkesbury, was later placed on lockdown.

Gloucestershire Police said officers were called at about 9:10 am (0810 GMT) Monday to reports a pupil had stabbed a teacher who was taken to the hospital and the teenage boy later arrested.

In a statement to the parents and caretakers of pupils, Head Teacher Kathleen McGillycuddy said there was a serious incident which left a male member of staff in need of hospital treatment.

“The school was locked down and police were called immediately when we became aware of this incident.”

McGillycuddy said the lockdown was a precaution, assuring that “all pupils remain safe and well.”

Earlier, teachers at the nearby Tirlebrook Primary School advised parents not to come to the school until the conclusion of police action at Tewkesbury Academy.

“We must ask that families do not come to school during this time as this could compromise the police operation currently under way and also compromise the safety of the children.”

Education Secretary Gillian Keegan expressed deep concern over the incident, saying “we are closely monitoring the situation and remain hugely grateful to the emergency services who are currently on the scene.

“My department is on hand to support the school as the situation unfolds.”