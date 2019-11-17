The teenage suspect in a school shooting that took the lives of two students in California on Thursday has died in hospital, local media reported.

Citing the sheriff’s department, the Los Angeles Times and CBS Los Angeles reported that the boy died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound on Friday afternoon.

Authorities said the suspect, a student at the high school in Santa Clarita, north of Los Angeles, carried out the attack on his 16th birthday.

A 16-year-old girl and a 14-year-old boy were killed in the incident, Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva said.

Three others were wounded by the suspect, before he also shot himself.

The three injured students are in a stable condition.

The Los Angeles Times reported on Friday that investigators had seized unregistered firearms from the teenage suspect’s home, and were still trying to determine the origin of the handgun used in the attack.

Authorities said there was no other suspect and no known ideology behind the attack.

They also said they did not know the teen’s motive but would begin their investigation by interviewing students who witnessed the attack.

