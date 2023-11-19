TEDx, NTIC hosts programme to inspire young people’s ambition

The Nigerian Tulip International College and a grassroot initiative, TEDx, are set to organise an inspiring youth programme on November 25 2023.

This was announced in a statement by the Managing Director of Nigeria Tulip International College, Feyzullah Bilgin.

The TEDx NTIC Abuja Youth is inspired by the notion of spreading valuable ideas and committed to inspiring its student community by featuring a lineup of speakers and students who possess the ability to kindle the flames of greatness.

The theme for this year’s inaugural edition is: “IGNITE,” which conveys the idea of igniting inspiration, passion and motivation for positive change.

Bilgin said: “It encourages speakers to present ideas that can ignite the minds and hearts of the audience, compelling them to take action and effect meaningful change.

“Talks within this theme can span a broad spectrum of subjects, ranging from personal transformation stories to groundbreaking innovations with the potential to revolutionise various domains.

“Ignite promises to infuse an atmosphere of enthusiasm and excitement throughout the event.

“The event will feature 10 speakers, each taking their turn to share their insights with the audience, accompanied by two performances interspersed in between.”

The event, according to Bilgin, will run for half a day, commencing at 9am and concluding at 1pm, with at least one breakout session in the middle.

Some of the speakers at the event include Jelani Aliyu, Mary Onyali-Omagbemi and Phiona Lovatt as external invited speakers, while some student speakers will be joining as well.