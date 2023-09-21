Technician docked for allegedly swindling client of N470,000

A technician, Rafiu Balogun was on Thursday docked at a Karu Upper Area Court, Abuja, for allegedly swindling his client of N470, 000.

The police charged Balogun, 20, who resides in Jikwoyi phase III, Abuja, with criminal breach of trust, cheating and criminal misappropriation.

The prosecution counsel, Olanrewaju Osho, told the court that the defendant committed the offence on September 13.

Osho said the complainant engaged his service as a technician to help repair and service his air conditioners and transferred the sum of N220,000 to his account.

He added that on the same date, the complainant mistakenly transferred another sum of N250, 000 to his Gtb account number 0157414713.

The prosecutor said the complainant immediately contacted the defendant to return the money but he refused and criminally converted the whole sum of N470,000 to his own use.

During the police investigation, he said the defendant confessed to the crime but the said money had yet to be recovered.

The offence, he said, contravened the provisions of sections 312, 322 and 309 of the Penal Code.

The defendant pleaded not guilty to the charge.

Also Read:

The Judge, Malam Yusuf Adamu, granted the defendant bail in the sum of N500,000 with one reasonable surety in like sum.

Adamu ordered that the surety must live within court jurisdiction, a valid Identification card and address verified by court staff.

He also ordered that the surety must deposit N200,000 as part of bail bond.

The judge adjourned the case until October 30, for hearing.