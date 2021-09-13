Technician arraigned for allegedly issuing fake land documents

A 37-year-old technician, Salihu Yusuf, was on Monday arraigned before a Gwagwalada Chief Magistrates’ Court, FCT, for allegedly issuing fake land documents.

The police charged Yusuf, who lives in Gwagwalada, with three counts of criminal breach of trust, cheating and producing false documents.

The prosecution counsel, Mr Sunday Iyakwo, told the court that the matter was reported at the police station by Alimatu Mohammed of Sharp Corner Gwagwalada, Abuja on August 13.

Iyakwo said that the defendant criminally breached the trust and cheated the complainant by selling fake four land documents to her sometime in 2014 and 2020 for N1.7 million.

The prosecutor said that when the complainant discovered that the land documents were fake, she confronted the defendant who collected the fake documents and promised to refund the money, but failed to do so.

Iyakwo said that the offence contravened the provision of sections 311, 320 and 362 of the Penal Code.

The defendant pleaded not guilty to the charges.

The defence counsel, Owobu Godday, in his bail application prayed the court to grant the defendant bail in the most liberal terms.

Godday cited sections 158, 162 of Administration of Criminal Justice Act (ACJA) and section 36 sub(5) of the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria as amendment to buttress his claims for bail.

He said that bail was domiciled within the discretionary power of the court, adding that if granted bail would not jump bail or jeopardise further investigation if any.

Chief Magistrate Aliyu Shafa admitted the defendant to bail in the sum of N200,000 with one surety in like sum who must reside within the jurisdiction of the court.

Aliyu adjourned the case until October 5 for hearing.