Technician arraigned for allegedly buying stolen iPhone 8Plus

A 43-year-old technician, Ikechukwu Eze, was on Wednesday docked in an Ikeja Magistrates’ Court in Lagos for allegedly buying a stolen iPhone 8Plus.

The police charged Eze, who resides in Alaba, Lagos with conspiracy and receiving stolen phone.

The Prosecution Counsel, Insp Glory Goodday, told the court that the offence was committed on July 24 at Surulere area, Lagos.

Goodday told the court that some group of boys robbed the complainant, Ayo Oluwatosin of his iPhone 8Plus at gun point.

He said the case was reported at the police station and the stolen iPhone was tracked.

Goodday said that the iPhone cost N250,000.

The offence, he said, contravenes the provisions of sections 329 and 411 of the Criminal Laws of Lagos State, 2015.

The defendant, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge.

The Magistrate, O. O Odufuye, admitted the defendant to bail in the sum of N50,000 with one surety in like sum.

Odufuye adjourned the case until Oct. 6 for mention.