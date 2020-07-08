The Vice Chancellor, First Technical University, Ibadan, Prof. Ayobami Salami, has commended the Oyo State Governor, Engr. Seyi Makinde, for appointing the institution’s Deputy Vice Chancellor, Prof. Adesola Ajayi, as the Chairman, Governing Board of the Oke Ogun Polytechnic, Saki.

According to Salami, the decision underscores the governor’s philosophy of reinforcing the education sector in the state with qualified hands towards moving it forward.

“The appointment of the First Technical University’s Deputy Vice Chancellor, Professor Adeola Ajayi, as the Chairman of the Governing Board of the Oke Ogun Polytechnic, Saki, further demonstrates Governor Makinde’s belief in deploying competent and seasoned resources to man sensitive posts in the education sector and in generally putting the round pegs in round holes in Oyo State,” the VC said in a statement.

Salami added that the Makinde administration’s strategic investment in education would ensure that Oyo State remains at the forefront of development, thus protecting its pacesetting status.

Adesola, an experienced agricultural scientist and higher education manager, will work with other experts appointed by Makinde as members of the Governing Council.

These are Prof. Stephen Adegbite, Dr. Omotayo Funmilola Olubunmi, Isiaka Adegbayi Kareem, Ife Oyelere and Balogun Nurudeen.

Also reacting to the appointment, Ajayi, who obtained B.Agric (Plant Science) First Class Hons (1991) and M.Phil. (Plant Science) (1997), both from the Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife, and Dr. sc. agr. (Seed Biology) from Christian Albrechts University, Kiel, Germany (2003), expressed appreciation to Makinde for the confidence reposed in him.

According to him, the appointment provides another opportunity for him to work with other experts to chart further glory for the polytechnic.

As part of other achievements Ajayi has recorded, he was awarded the Faculty of Agriculture and Alli Idowu Prizes for being the student with the best overall performance in the final B. Agric. degree examinations and Professor Duncan’s First Prize for being the student with the best project work in the final B.Agric. (Plant Science) degree examinations (1991).

He started his career as a Graduate Assistant at Obafemi Awolowo University in 1993 and rose through the ranks to become a Professor in 2010.

As an expert and acknowledged research leader, he has vast research and industry experience on seed systems, agricultural innovations and enterprise development, research management, agricultural policy dialogue and mentorship of early career researchers.