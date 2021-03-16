The Vice Chancellor of the First Technical University, Ibadan, Oyo State, Prof. Ayobami Salami, will on Wednesday receive the “Champion in Climate Change Research” award.

The Deputy Vice Chancellor of the institution, Prof. Adesola Ajayi, will also receive the award alongside 15 other seasoned scholars who have worked in various areas of climate change.

The award. to be given at the event holding at the University of Ibadan is, according to the organisers, in recognition of their meritorious services on Climate Change Research.

“This award is proudly supported by the Association of Commonwealth Universities, UK, under CIRCLE Program being funded by DFID, UK,” the organisers said in a statement.

They noted that two major institutions – the Department of Climate Change, Federal Ministry of Environment, Abuja; and oil giant, Chevron, will be decorated as: “Climate Impact Vanguards.”

The other “Champions” are Professors Timothy Ipoola Olabiyi, Labode Popoola, Eme Owoaje, Olumiyiwa Togun, Olanrewaju Olaniyan, Oyeronke Adunni Odunola and Ayodele Samuel Jegede.

Others are Professors Kolawole Adebayo, Olufemi Martins Adesope, Alice Romokek Nte, Samuel Bankole Arokoyu and

Professors Happiness Ogba Oselebe, Johnny Ogunji, Philippa C. Ojimelukwe as well as Dr. Jude Chidozie Nnaji will also receive the award.

One of the aims of the Climate Impacts Research Capacity Leadership (CIRCLE) Programme is to strengthen the capacity of African scientists to undertake research on climate change and its local impacts on development.