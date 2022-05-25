Tech-U has not released cut-off mark for admission – University Management

Authorities of the First Technical University, Ibadan, have not yet released the cut-off mark for admissions into the 2022/2023 session. The university authority has thus refuted recent false reports circulating in some online media indicating the announcement of such a fictitious grade.

A statement signed by the Public Relations Officer of the university, Akeem Lasisi, quoted the Vice Chancellor, Professor Adesola Ajayi, as describing the publication as hasty, speculative and unfounded.

“Admission process is still on at the First Technical University, Ibadan. But we have yet to announce our cut-off mark. We will, as usual, do so on our official website and other verified channels as soon as time is ripe.

“The University appreciates the fact that, due to its stable, uninterrupted academic calendar, as well as the growing reputation of Tech-U on the national academic landscape, more parents, students and other stakeholders are eager to connect with us. Tech-U, however, implores all interested applicants to please be patient for due admission process,” the Vice Chancellor noted.

He affirmed that Tech-U had not announced the cut-off mark and any information contrary to this should be disregarded.

Within the five years of its coming on stream, the First Technical University, Ibadan, has grown into reckoning, grooming total graduates who are academically, vocationally, entrepreneurially and communicationally ready to uplift the national economy. Among its many feats, Tech-U emerged 7th position among state universities and was ranked 27th nationally in the National Universities Commission’s recent rankings.

Because of its stable academic calendar and highly digitised operations, Tech-U graduated its first set of students as and when due in March 2022, as their matriculation held in 2017. On graduation, the 12 graduands who made First Class were offered automatic employment and an opportunity to pursue their Master’s programmes abroad.

Sequel to the tenure of its pioneer Vice Chancellor, Professor Ayobami Salami, the University management has continued to take great upward strides under the leadership of its new VC, Professor Ajayi.