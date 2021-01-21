The Senate of First Technical University at its meeting of January 21, 2021 approved February 14, 2021 as the resumption date for fresh students for the 2020/2021 academic session, while returning students are expected to resume on February 29, 2021.

The announcement was contained in a statement by the Registrar and Secretary to the Senate, Olayinka O. Balogun, on Thursday.

Balogun said: “Orientation programmes for freshmen will commence on Monday, 15th February while online registration of courses commences on Monday, 22nd February, 2021.

“Senate also approved Monday, 01 March, 2021 for commencement of academic activities in the 2020/2021 academic session. Penalty for late registration will be from Monday, 29th March, 2021.

“The academic calendar approved by senate indicates that second semester lectures will come to an end on Friday 1st October, 2021. The sessional vacation will commence on Monday 8th November, 2021.

“Senate approved that the 2020/2021 academic session should run on blended learning policy approved by the council in 2020.

“It is mandatory that both staff and students strictly observe the approved COVID-19 protocols during the session to contain transmission of the virus in the university community.”