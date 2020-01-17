Team Nigeria at the ongoing African Track Cycling Championship in Cairo, Egypt have won one gold, one silver and a bronze.

The championship, organised by the African Cycling Confederation, began on Thursday and will end on Sunday.

According to the competition’s website, Grace Ayuba won gold in the junior category from the scratch 7.5km event.

Former world number five on track cycling in the junior category, Mary Samuel, led the Nigeria team to win silver in team pursuit women elite.

Others in the team are Tawakalt Yekeem, Ese Ukpesersye and Rita Oven.

Team Nigeria also won a bronze in the team sprint women elite as the championship continues.