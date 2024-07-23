Team Nigeria makes key appointments ahead of Games’ opener on July 26 

The Nigeria Olympic Committee (NOC) in collaboration with the Sport Ministry have announced two key appointments ahead of the opening of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games.

The Games are set to officially open on Friday, July 26, 2024 in the world-renowned city of love, Paris.

In a statement released by Tony Nezianya, who will serve as the Press Attaché to the team, it has been confirmed that Tobi Amusan of the athletics team will be the Nigerian flag bearer, while Anuoluwapo Opeyori of the badminton team will take on the role of the General Team Captain.

Tobi Amusan, the reigning world champion in the 100m hurdles, will be one of Nigeria’s brightest medal prospects in Paris.

Earlier this year, Amusan set a world-leading time of 12.40 seconds (with a 0.9m/s wind), highlighting her impressive form heading into the Olympics. She narrowly edged out two-time world champion Danielle Williams of Jamaica, who finished second with a time of 12.46 seconds.

Anuoluwapo Opeyori, on the other hand, is an experienced badminton player who has been representing Nigeria since 2017.

The 26-year-old won the African Championships and African Games in the singles event in 2019 and also competed at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games.

Also Read:

As the General Team Captain, Opeyori will play a crucial role in providing leadership and guidance to the Nigerian team contingent in Paris, drawing on his international experience to inspire his teammates to achieve their best results.

The decision to appoint Amusan and Opeyori to these prestigious positions reflects the high expectations the country has for its athletes at the upcoming Olympic Games.

Both individuals have proven their mettle on the global stage and are poised to lead Nigeria’s charge for glory in Paris.

Post Views: 2