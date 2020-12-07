The Oyo State Government has received 100 teachers posted to the state by the Federal Government through the Federal Teachers Scheme (FTS), facilitated by the Universal Basic Education Commission.

Dr Nureni Adeniran, Executive Chairman, Oyo State Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB), made the disclosure in a statement issued in Ibadan on Monday by Michael Ogunshina for the SUBEB Media Team.

According to the statement, Adeniran, while receiving the teachers, advised them to show commitment to their duties and justify their selection into the scheme.

He promised that the state government was willing to integrate them into the state’s service if they performed well in their duties.

Adeniran said the 100 teachers would be deployed to various schools in the state for their skills to be utilised within the next two years.

He said that the scheme would help to meet the need for more teachers to adequately serve the growing population of pupils in the state.

“As far as our public primary schools are concerned, this scheme will go a long way in terms of the number of teachers that can adequately meet the population of pupils and schools in the state.

“Though we need more hands in the system, with additional 100 teachers from the scheme, this will help to cater for the pupils we have.

“The deployment of teachers will bridge the gap in the education sector, particularly in the area of manpower,” he said.

According to him, out of a total of 14,729 candidates that sat for the scheme’s test, 3,700 candidates passed.

Meanwhile, he explained that 100 candidates were deployed to each state of the federation based on the state’s cut-off marks for the programme.

The SUBEB boss noted that the selection of the teachers cut across the 33 local governments in the state.