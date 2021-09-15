Teachers, Principals applaud Gbajabiamila as more schools get laptops

Teachers and Principals in Junior and Senior Secondary Schools in Surulere 1 Federal Constituency on Wednesday applauded Femi Gbajabiamila, Speaker of the House of Representatives, as more of them received HP laptops.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the beneficiaries received the laptops under an educational project initiated by Gbajabiamila.

Seventy-seven laptops were distributed at the kick-off of the four-day event on Tuesday, while on Wednesday, 66 more teachers and principals benefited.

Morokeji Folasade, Principal of Ansar-UD-Deen Senior High School, said that Gbajabiamila had put a lot into teaching and learning, which made schools in Surulere to stand out.

Folasade said that the management would make the best use of the laptops to impart knowledge and produce students that would bring honour to the state and nation at large.

“We cannot overemphasise the things Hon Gbajabiamila has done and still counting in Surulere local government and it cuts across all areas; we are really feeling his impact, God bless him.

“He has given us water, ICT room, although yet to be commissioned, lots of teaching and learning materials, the students and management of this school are so proud of him,” she said.

Also, Babatunde Olubunmi, Principal of Obele Community Senior High School, Randle in her remark, described the event as a very good gesture from the Speaker, saying that the laptops would be very useful.

Olubunmi said the school management was delighted to be captured in the distribution, as it would help to keep vital records and enhance teaching, particularly in the area of ICT.

“We cannot thank our Hon Gbajabiamila enough, because he is really encouraging us and making teaching and learning interesting both to us teachers and the students.

“We are sincerely grateful and pray that God will continue to take him higher and make him happy as he has made us happy by appreciating our efforts,” she said.

Gbajabiamila, represented by Barakat Bakare-Akande, said the laptops were to appreciate and encourage teachers for their good works in producing professionals in various fields.

“Teachers are wonderful people, they are like gold, because without them, there will be no lawyer, doctor, engineer, speaker of the house, commissioner, minister, governor, president and others

“We congratulate our dear teachers and beneficiaries of this phase; this is just the first, others will come,” he said.

Beneficiaries were from various schools including Obele Community High, Junior and Senior School, Randle; Ideal Girls Junior and enior School; Ansar-UD-Deen Junior and Senior School; Community Junior and Senior Grammar School.

Others are Gbaja Boys Junior and Senior School; and Clegg Junior and Senior School, all in Surulere Local Government Area, Lagos.