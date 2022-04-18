Teachers in Rivers raped 50 pupils in four months — FIDA

The International Federation of Women Lawyers has said teachers in Rivers State of raping no fewer than 50 pupils in four months.

This was revealed by the Chairperson of FIDA in Rivers State, Adata Bio-Briggs, during an interaction with newsmen.

Boi-Briggs, who spoke in Port Harcourt, the Rivers State capital, said the rape incidents occurred between January and April 2022.

She said the over 50 cases of teachers defiling their students had been reported and charged to court.

She said: “It is sad and disheartening that we have a lot of students that have been defiled by their caregivers and teachers.

“We presently have a case from Ahoada: a seven year-year-old child defiled by her teacher.

“We have another case of a child somewhere in Elelenwo that was also defiled by her teacher.

“We have another one in Rumuokuta, where the child was also defiled by her teacher.

“So, we have a lot of cases of teachers defiling people they are supposed to be caregivers to.

“This year alone, we have had more than 50 defilement issues.

“All the matters of children being defiled by their teachers have been charged to court.”