Teachers escape death while returning from NUT celebration

Ten members of the Nigerian Union of Teachers (NUT), Ughelli South Chapter of Delta State, narrowly escaped death on Sunday evening while returning from the Teachers’ Day celebration at Asaba, with four in critical condition at the hospital.

An eyewitness reported that the incident happened at Akiowhe Community as the driver, in full speed, attempted to overtake a moving truck.

“The accident was avoidable if the driver had been careful as it rained heavily that day. The driver was on top speed as he attempted to overtake the truck and he rammed into it from behind.

“About ten of the teachers were injured, but four were in critical state as the driver broke his thigh.

“It took efforts of community people and passersby to revive one of them who was unconscious.

“The whole front of the bus and its engine were badly damaged as the front door was broken before the passenger at the front was rescued. They were so lucky,” the witness said.

Two of the victims who spoke from the hospital expressed gratitude to God for saving them.

They also commended Governor Sheriff Oborevwori for sending representatives to the hospital to ensure their adequate care.

“The governor sent three commissioners, including the PPEB Chairman and several others, to see us and ensure we are okay.

“We thank God for saving our lives. We thought we were going to die. But we are alive, it was a divine escape,” they said.

As of press time, four of the victims, including the driver, are reportedly undergoing treatment at the hospital.