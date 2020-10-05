As the nation marks this year’s World Teachers Day, some teachers in Kaduna on Monday applauded the improvement in their condition of service, but called for periodic training to meet global best practices.

A cross section of teachers who spoke to the News Agency of Nigeria said the state government has improved their condition of service, thereby, attracting teachers from across the country to the state.

“The condition of service for teachers in the State has improved compared to how it was few year back. We, however, want to share some opinion on the need for professional trainings that would improve the teachers career and place them at par with teachers in developed countries,” said Malam Ibrahim Hassan, who teaches in a public school in Ungwan Rimi, Kaduna.

Hassan noted that the teachers verification exercise carried out by Governor Nasiru El-Rufai administration had identified unqualified teachers and paved way for employment of qualified ones across the State.

Ibrahim noted that prior to the present administration, most public schools, especially at the local government areas, were overwhelmed by quack teachers.

“Our schools had teachers who could barely read or write but the narrative has changed,” he added.

Mary Musa, also a teacher at a public school in Narayi, told NAN that although the State Government had done much in revamping the educational sector, so much was still being desired for.

Musa said: “Few years ago, we had most schools without adequate furniture as even teachers barely had seats in their staff rooms but at least, we can see some level of improvement.

“It would also be great to have periodic trainings for teachers particularly on ICT to meet up with global standards.”

On her part, Veronica Bisallah, a teacher resident at Sabo area, commended the state government for introducing radio and television teaching programmes for students as schools remain closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The e-learning initiative is highly commendable as it provided opportunity for pupils to be acquainted with their studies while at home,” she said.

