Teacher’s Day: LG, firm honour outstanding teachers in Lagos

In commemoration of the 2023 World Teachers Day, Wholistic Edu-Consult in conjunction with Ojo Local Government has awarded Olanrewaju Afolabi and Busayo Odubanjo, as most outstanding male and female teachers of Ojo Local Government of Lagos.

Oluwabunmi Odiaka, Lead Consultant, Wholistic Edu-Consult, said at the Teachers’ Leadership Conference in Lagos Thursday that the award was in commemoration of the 2023 World Teachers Day.

The theme for year 2023 is: ‘The Teachers We Need For The Education We Want: The Global Imperative To Reverse Teacher’s Shortage.”

Odiaka congratulated the awardees and others who emerged as best teachers in various subjects for their outstanding performances.

She said the conference was organised by Edu-consult in conjunction with Ojo LGA and the Nigerian Union of Teachers (NUT) to mark the World Teachers Day for teachers within the council.

“It is our souvenirs to our teachers to teach them on leadership because self-leadership is very important. Leadership is influence, if you can’t lead yourself, you can’t lead others,” she said.

According to her, for teachers to be transformed to impact positively on the learners, they must improve on their leadership, communication and personal development skills.

Odika charged the government at all levels to continue putting in more efforts and resources to develop the capacity of teachers across the country to improve the standard of education.

She also advised the teachers to put what they have learnt in various capacity trainings organised for them on the students.

In his address, the Chairman, Ojo LGA, Idowu Rasalu lauded the teachers for their immense contributions to the transformation of education and congratulated the awardees for being exceptional in their duties.

Rasalu noted that the impact of teachers extends far beyond the classroom to the larger society.

The Chairman stated that to achieve the transformation of education, the challenges teachers face, such as insufficient resources, outdated infrastructure, heavy workload and inadequate professional development opportunities would be addressed by the local government.

“I pledge my commitment to address these challenges and provide the support our teachers need to excel in their invaluable service to the society.

“ Our administration has consistently concentrated on the education affairs of Ojo LGA and focused on resources, welfare, renovation and construction of classrooms, toilets, fences and provision of portable water, among others,” he said.

According to him, all education stakeholders, such as parents, students,communities and education experts must support the government to create a conducive environment for teachers to thrive.

Prof. Babajide Abidogun, National President, Early Childhood Association of Nigeria (ECAN), said the theme of this year’s World Teachers Day encapsulates the essence of providing quality education for all.

Abidogun stated that teachers and caregivers are the architects of transformation in education and hold the power to guide the minds of the next generation.

“To truly bring about transformation in education,we must invest in our caregivers and teachers, by improving their working conditions, offering continuous professional development and recognising their invaluable contributions to the society,” he said.

In his lecture, Bisi Akande, Leadership Consultant, MLCT, noted that the transformation of education begins with the teachers, hence, teachers must develop their leadership skills and influence their students positively.

Bunmi Olaloye, Lead Consultant, Early Spring Educational Consult, also charged the teachers on personal development, continuous growth and improvement on their skills to remain relevant in the 21st Century.

Ayafeoluwa Wole-Ojo, Lead Trainer, Quints Diction, charged the teachers to be good communicators, listen, observe and pay full attention not only to what the learners are saying, but what they are not saying to bring out the best in them.

The sidelines of the Conference Award of excellence was presented by NUT to the Ojo LGA Chairman, while the participants received certificates of attendance.