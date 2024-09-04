Teacher with kidney failure sends SoS to Tinubu, Oborevwori, Ned Nwoko, others

The last six months have been traumatic for the family of Rita Uche Oji, a teacher and businesswoman, who has been diagnosed with renal failure.

The teacher and businesswoman has been rendered invalid by the ailment and she can no longer do anything without aid.

Oji has been crying and begging God to rescue her from the hands of this disease that has been ravaging her.

Her family has exhausted all their resources towards her treatment and Oji is seeking financial assistance from well-meaning Nigerians so that her life will not be cut short and she can contribute her quota to make the world a better place.

The woman, who spoke faintly in excruciating pain, told our correspondent: “I want to live.

“I know that I still have more than three decades to live, if only people can help me to do the kidney transplant, which will cost me N35 million, and my family cannot afford it.

“My husband is a civil servant who cannot afford such money.

“My family cannot afford the money either.

“We have sold everything, including landed property, but all that we have been able to raise ended in dialysis.”

As it is, Oji needs over N35 million to go for a kidney transplant in India to regain her health.

She has, therefore, sent a Save our Soul asking Delta State Governor, Rt. Hon. Sheriff Oborevwori; First Lady, Senator Oluremi Tinubu; Senator Ned Nwoko; corporate organisations; Ubulu-Uku indigenes, and all well-meaning Nigerians to come to her rescue.

Oji, a native of Ubulu-Uku in Aniocha South Local Government Area of Delta State, needs urgent assistance, financial support and prayers so that she will not die.

According to Oji, nee Anene, who is now an outpatient of the Lagos State University Teaching. Hospital, Ikeja, Lagos, she is undergoing haemodialysis thrice a week, and will continue until she is able to raise the sum of N35 million for kidney transplant.

On her hospital bed, she said: “I wish to inform the good people of Nigeria that I am facing death because of lack of finance.

“My husband and my family have expended all we have to sustain me.

“I have been down since May, praying to God that succour would come, but it seems that nothing is changing.

“Except Nigerians help me and do not let me die.

“I am still very young and I know that God can use you people to make me live again.

“My being alive today shows that God wants me to live.

“The cost of staying alive is now way beyond my family’s means.

“I, therefore, seek your help, dear brothers and sisters, to surmount this terrible illness.

“Please, don’t let me die.

“I have been battling this chronic kidney failure since June 2023 and I have been placed on mandatory dialysis three times in the hospital a week, which costs N490,000, while a month costs N1.960 million.

“I am soliciting assistance from my Governor, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, Senator Nwoko, well-meaning Deltans and all Nigerians to come to my rescue.

“This death will be avoided if only you people come to my aid.

“Please, you can support me with any amount through account number: Anene Rita Uche, Access Bank, 0700730340.

“Contact phone number: 08035727154.

“May God bless you as you come to my aid.”

