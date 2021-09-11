Teacher sent to prison for sexually assaulting nine-year-old

A Kano Chief Magistrates’ Court on Friday ordered that a 28-year-old teacher, Hassan Aliyu, be remanded in a correctional centre for allegedly sexually assaulting a nine-year-old girl.

The police charged Aliyu, who resides in Badawa Quarters, Kano, with procuration of a minor girl.

Chief Magistrate Mustapha Sa’ad-Datti adjourned the matter until September 20 for mention.

Earlier, the Prosecution Counsel, Asma’u Ado, told the court that the defendant committed the offence on June 8 at Badawa Quarters Kano.

She said at about 4pm, the victim went to the Islamic School situated at Badawa Quarters Kano and lured the girl into a room and sexually assaulted her.

Ado said the offence contravened the provisions of Section 275 of the Penal Code.