Teacher jailed four months for stealing two pairs of shoes

A Jos Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday sentenced a 40-year-old teacher, Sani Mohammed, to four months imprisonment for stealing two pairs of shoes from a shop and fleeing police custody.

Magistrate Shawomi Bokkos, summarily sentenced Mohammed after he pleaded guilty.

Bokkos, however, gave the convict an option to pay N20, 000 fine and also ordered him to pay N45,000 as compensation to the complainant.

The magistrate said the punishment would serve as a deterrent to other would-be offenders.

Earlier, the Prosecution Counsel, Insp Ibrahim Gokwat told the court that the case was reported on May 4, at the Railway Police station Jos by one Nwafor Okechukwu, the complainant.

The prosecutor said the convict visited the complainant’s shop and stole two pairs of shoes worth N70, 000.

During the police investigation, the police said, a pair of the shoes was recovered from him.

Gokwat also said that while in detention, the convict fled police custody but was later rearrested.

The offence, according to the prosecutor, is punishable under the provisions of the Plateau state Penal Code Law.