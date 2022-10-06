Teacher docked for allegedly assaulting wife

A 42 year-old teacher, Olatunji Akande was on Thursday docked in an Okitipupa Chief Magistrates’ Court in Ondo State for allegedly assaulting wife, Sarah.

The police charged Akande, whose address was not given with felony, assault and theft.

The Police Prosecutor, ASP Zedekiah Orogbemi, told the court that the defendant on Sept. 16 around 7 p.m. at Ayeka new site, Okitipupa in Okitipupa Magisterial District committed felony.

Orogbemi said the defendant assaulted his wife by wielding a big stick on her over a mild marital argument between them and he also stole N40,000 cash belonging to her.

He said that the offences were contrary and punishable under sections 451, 351 and 516 of the Criminal Code, Cap.37, Vol. 1, Law of Ondo State, 2006.

The defendant, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge.

The Chief Magistrate, Chris Ojuola, granted the defendant bail in the sum of N50,000 and one surety in like sum.

He added that the surety must be residing within the court jurisdiction and must show evidence of two years tax payment to the state government.

He adjourned the case until Oct. 17 for further hearing.