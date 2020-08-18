An Upper Area Court sitting in Kasuwan Nama in Jos, Plateau State on Tuesday sentenced a 30-year-old teacher, Thomas Joshua, to 28 months imprisonment for stealing N28,000.

The Judge, Malam Lawal Suleiman, sentenced Joshua after he pleaded guilty to breach of trust and theft.

Delivering judgment on the first count of theft, Suleiman, however, gave the convict an option of N10,000 fine on each count.

He also ordered the convict to pay N10,000 as compensation to the complainant, Ibrahim Saidu.

He said the sentence would serve as deterrent to those who might want to indulge in such criminal act of stealing.

Earlier, the prosecutor, Sergeant Ibrahim Gokwat, told the court that the case was reported at the Mista Ali Police Station on August 16 by Saidu.

Gokwat said Joshua was given a phone to keep by the complainant, but he removed the sim card and withdrew N28,000 from the complainant’s bank account without his consent

The prosecutor said the offence committed was contrary to the provisions of sections 297and 272 of the Penal Code of Plateau State.