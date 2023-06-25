Teacher, accomplice nabbed for attempting to traffic female students

Operatives of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps have arrested a secondary school teacher, Ikechukwu Uduma, and his accomplice, Enyiazu Godswill, for attempting to traffic two female students.

The State Commandant, NSCDC, Paul Igwebuike, said the suspects were apprehended around 12:20am on Thursday.

Igwebuike, who paraded the suspects before newsmen on Friday in Umuahia, the Abia State capital, said: “We got actionable intelligence that one of the suspects, Ikechukwu Uduma (33), who is a Mathematics teacher attached to Christ Firm International School, Ubaha, Umunna Nsulu, in Isialangwa North Local Government Area, Abia State, had concluded plans to traffic two underage girls (students of the above school) to Lagos State.

“I quickly mobilised my men, who trailed and later apprehended them at the Unique Life Hotel, Umuahia and rescued the two victims.”

According to him, preliminary investigation revealed that the suspects planned moving the victims to Lagos immediately after their last exam paper on June 21, 2023.

Igwebuike further revealed that the teacher had previously trafficked other young school leavers through the help of Godswill and his sister (Ikechukwu’s), Cherish, who was said to be working in a manufacturing company in Ogun State.

The Abia State NSCDC boss frowned on the attempts by the syndicate to promote what he described as “modern-day slavery” and vowed to collaborate with relevant agencies of government to put them out of business.

Items recovered from the suspects included a white Nissan Primera (Toyota Previa) and travelling bags containing the personal effects of the girls.

Duma and Godswill confirmed that they were taking the girls to Lagos to look for jobs.

The two students said the suspects told them that they were going to Lagos to work.