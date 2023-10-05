Teacher, 36, docked over alleged N760, 000 fraud

A 36-year-old teacher, Emmanuel Ogunbameru, on Thursday, appeared before an Okitipupa Chief Magistrates’ Court in Ondo State over alleged N760,000 fraud.

The defendant, whose address was not given, is facing two counts bordering on felony and advance fee fraud.

The Police Prosecutor, Insp Ayodeji Omoyeigha, told the court that the defendant and one other, still at large, on April 17 around 10.00 a.m. at No. 96, Ikoya road, Okitipupa in Okitipupa magisterial district, committed felony.

He said that the defendant fraudulently obtained the sum of N760,000 from one Oluwasegun Ehinmosan under the pretence of helping him to buy some goods but without doing so.

According to Omoyeigha, the offences are contrary to Sections 516 and 419 of the Criminal Code, Cap. 37, Vol. I, Laws of Ondo State, 2006.

The defendant, however, pleaded not guilty to the charges levelled against him.

The Chief Magistrate, Philip Akinlosetu, granted the defendant bail in the sum of N200,000 and a surety in like sum.

Akinlosetu said that the surety, who must be residing within the court’s jurisdiction, must also show and present evidences of two years tax payment made to the state government.

He adjourned the case till October 26 for further hearing.