TD Africa, Sub-Saharan Africa’s biggest technology, lifestyle and solutions distribution company, has launched a brand new logo.

In consolidating its position as the biggest technology distributor in the sub-region, TD Africa has renewed its identity to better situate its glowing track record of unerring excellence.

The company in the past 21 years has recorded tremendous growth and success in the distribution ecosystem.

With the values and vision of driving a technological revolution across Africa remaining intact, TD Africa has, nevertheless, seen its business model continually evolve to meet the ever-changing and dynamic needs of its customers and the fast-paced technology-driven marketplace – a major reason to unveil a new identity that celebrates the company’s proud history and also situate future ambitions for the next 20 years.

The new logo spots the head of a lion, embossed within a diamond in the company’s famous burgundy colour.

Explaining the inspiration for the new logo, Head of Marketing, TD Africa, Olaposii Kehinde, highlighted the need to communicate the company’s indisputable status as front-runners, what it stands for and its true identity, all of which drove the process of creating a new logo.

“Kehinde said: “We are warmly regarded as the Tech Lions because of the vital leadership role we play in technology distribution across Africa. This concept was brought to life with our new logo. By this development, TD Africa hopes to reinforce its position as the number one player in the tech distribution space. The new iconography better conveys the values, mission and strategic direction of the company. It also hopes to engage with its various stakeholders.”

While appreciating TD Africa’s esteemed customers, Kehinde further disclosed that the new logo has been received with warmth and excitement among staff and other stakeholders.

He said: “Our partners and customers are very excited by the new look and feel in that, while the ethos of the company remains the same, this new logo gives the company image renewed energy, verve and is well placed to represent the future direction of TD Africa going forward. We would like to thank all our customers who have been with us over the past 21 years. It has been a tremendous journey of growth and success. We want to assure them that we are excited and ready for the future. Our vision of bringing technological revolution across Africa remains the same and we believe together we will accomplish great things.”

Equally important, TD Africa recently marked its 21st anniversary on Friday with a number of memorable activities, including a donation to the less-privileged, special price slashes, giveaways and other incentives for its partners as well as a digital party hosted on Instagram Live, the first of its kind on these shores.

And with the new logo circulating across the company’s official channels, partners, customers and other stakeholders are expected to get accustomed to the refreshingly new identity, even as they look forward to exciting new developments from the TD Africa stable.

