TCTI sets to partner Defence Ministry on retraining of over 20,000 teachers nationwide – Prof Adedoja  

The Federal Ministry of Defence , Abuja,has expressed interest in the Teachers Continuous Training Institute, TCTI, Biase, Cross Rivers State to retrain about 20000 teachers and personnel of the Armed Forces primary and secondary schools located in different parts of the country under the employment of the Ministry.

This, according to the Director of Education in the Ministry , A O Taiwo, would complement the dedication and commitment of teachers under the Ministry to improving teaching and learning.

At the extensive meeting with officials of the Directorate of Education at the Defence headquarters in Abuja on Wednesday to Friday September this year. the TCTI Director General, Prof Taoheed Adedoja, while presenting the various programmes of the Institute, emphasized that for any teacher to fit into the modern trends of teaching, he/she must undergo continuous professional development , and for which the Institute was established.

The Director of Education in the ministry, A O Taiwo , expressed satisfaction with the capacity of TCTI to leverage on the teacher retraining plans of schools under the Ministry of Defence , particularly on utilization of digital tools and resources which Institute has exhibited leadership.

The DG of the Institute and former Minister of Sports and Special Duties, Prof Adedoja, in an interactive session with the media after the meeting, disclosed that a second batch of 50 secondary school teachers in Cross River State would participate in a three-day intensive training from Tuesday September 12 to Thursday September 14 2023 on “Usage of Digital facilities for teaching and learning”.

According to him, “the training programme with participants drawn from the three geopolitical zones of the state will also explore the maximization of local resources for promoting teaching and learning in the rural areas.

He added that in view of the importance of the training, various organizations and individuals have been invited to monitor the exercise,