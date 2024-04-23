TCN towers vandalised along Jos-Gombe 330KV transmission line

The Transmission Company of Nigeria says four of its towers along the Jos-Gombe 330 Kilovolt transmission line have been vandalised.

The Transmission Company of Nigeria said that the towers’ vandalisation took place at about 3:32pm on Monday.

Ndidi Mbah, TCN’s General Manager Public Affairs, said this in a statement in Abuja on Tuesday.

Mbah said that when the transmission line tripped, TCN operators attempted to restore it to service, but it tripped again.

She said that this prompted the dispatch of TCN men to trace the line in order to detect and rectify the fault.

According to her, while tracing the fault, TCN’s engineering crew discovered that towers 288, 289 , 290 and 291 were vandalised and that some tower members were carted away.

She said: “Also, the towers had equally collapsed as a result of the incident.

“Presently, bulk power supply to Gombe, Yola, and Jalingo substations have been disrupted, affecting bulk power supply to parts of Yola and Jos Electricity Distribution Companies’ franchise areas.”

Mbah said that to mitigate the effect of the incident on electricity consumers affected by the incident, TCN tried to back feed Gombe through its 132kV transmission line from Bauchi and subsequently Ashaka, Potiskum, Damaturu, and Billiri/Savannah.

She vowed that the company would do everything humanly possible to ensure that supply was restored to the affected areas, while efforts were being made to reconstruct the vandalised towers.