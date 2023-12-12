TCN speaks on collapsed national grid

The Transmission Company of Nigeria on Monday evening said it has restored the national grid after it collapsed earlier on Monday.

According to reports, the grid collapsed at about 1.49pm on Monday.

However, in a statement by its General Manager Public Affairs, Ndidi Mbah, on Monday evening, TCN said it has restored the national grid and consequently, electricity has been restored to most parts of the country, except for the Jos axis.

It pledged that electricity will also be restored to the Jos area within one hour of issuing the statement.

Mbah said: “The grid experienced a collapse today. Presently, supply has been restored except for the Jos Axis, which will soon have supply within the hour.

“The collapse happened by 1.49pm on Monday afternoon and it is now fully restored.”

In August, the TCN announced that the Nigerian power grid had achieved an unprecedented level of stability in the history of the power sector.

It had been operating continuously without any major disruptions or system collapses for an impressive span of 400 consecutive days and counting.

Also Read:

TCN said, “This milestone signifies a remarkable advancement in the nation’s efforts at strengthening its power infrastructure and ensuring a reliable and dependable electricity supply to distribution load centres for onward distribution to electricity customers nationwide,”

The power sector has faced numerous obstacles recently, including the implementation of electricity policies, regulatory uncertainty, gas supply, transmission system limitations, and significant planning deficiencies.

There were eight grid collapses in the nation in 2022 alone.