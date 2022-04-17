TCN restores power to Ayede transmission sub-station — Official

The Transmission Company of Nigeria says it has restored power supply to Ayede Transmission Sub-Station, Ibadan, Oyo State following the fire incident that occurred on Friday.

Ndidi Mbah, TCN General Manager, Public Affairs, revealed this in a statement she issued on Saturday in Abuja.

Mbah said there was a fire incident in Ayede Transmission Substation in Ibadan, adding that it occurred at about 3:15pm on Friday.

According to her, the incident affected one 150 Mega Volt Ampere (MVA) 330/132 Kilo Volt (kV) power transformer.

She said that the fire was put off and power supply restored to the substation at about 6:46pm and subsequently to the affected areas the same day.

“We regret any inconveniences this incident may have caused electricity consumers in the affected areas,” she said.