The Transmission Company of Nigeria says it has restored power supply in most of its 33KVA feeders and that the Kaduna Electricity Distribution Company had indicated readiness to pick supply.

TCN’s General Manager, Public Affairs, Ndidi Mbah, made this known in a statement in Abuja on Thursday.

It would be recalled that the TCN said the industrial action by the Nigeria Labour Congress in Kaduna State resulted in the interruption of bulk electricity supply in the state.

Mbah listed the 33kV feeders to which TCN had restored power to include Mogadishu, Abakwa, Nigerian Air Force Base, Ungwa Dosa, Turunku, Arewa, Airport, Kinkinau, Narayi and Independence.

She said the Jaji and Rigasa feeders had also been energised, while Olam, PAN and UNTL are about to be energised.

She said: “The Waterworks feeder was energised but tripped as a result of fault.

“TCN will continue to gradually restore supply on the other feeders as soon as KAEDCO indicates readiness to take supply.”