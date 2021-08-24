TCN restores national grid after partial collapse

The Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) has said the national grid experienced partial system disturbance at about 1.06 pm yesterday, 23rd August 2021, has been successfully restored.

This was disclosed in a statement by General Manager, Public Affairs, Ndidi Mbah. He stated that the incident followed a sudden drop in system frequency from 50.18Hz to 47.63Hz that caused system instability and consequently the collapse of a part of the national grid.

According to the TCN spokesman, the partial system disturbance did not affect parts of the grid such as Afam Complex, Alaoji, Ikot Ekpene, Odukpani, and Calabar axis, which means that electricity supply to these areas was not interrupted by the incident.

According to reports from the Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition (SCADA) readings and some substations, control panel readings by System Operators showed that some units from a particular generating station tripped suddenly, causing an initial loss of 402 megawatts (MW) from the grid network.

This caused a destabilizing imbalance, which further caused the pulling out a total of 3,560MW from the grid that finally collapsed part of the national grid.

“TCN commenced the immediate recovery of the grid at 1:19 pm through Shiroro Generating Station and almost immediately restored electricity to Abuja axis. The Alaoji – Onitsha axis was restored at about the same time as Abuja, while the Shiroro – Mando axis, on the other hand, was restored by 3.42 pm. By 6.57 pm yesterday, the national grid was fully recovered and operational.

“TCN appreciates the kind understanding of government and electricity consumers within the affected areas and notes that it is consistently executing projects geared towards putting in place a very robust grid. It is equally pursuing a nationwide SCADA implementation that would further contribute to grid stability”.