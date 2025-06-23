TCN restores electricity to North Eastern states

The Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) says it has successfully restored normal bulk electricity supply to the North Eastern part of the country.

Ndidi Mbah, TCN General Manager, Public Affairs, made the development known to newsmen in a statement she issued in Abuja on Sunday.

She said that the supply was restored through the 330kV and 132kV Jos-Bauchi-Gombe transmission lines.

Mbah said that the lines were initially switched off to enable TCN energise the new Bauchi Substation, one of the biggest substations in the region, to the national grid.

She said: “The transmission lines have now been reconnected back to the grid.

“Consequently, supply to the northeast has been restored since the June 19 at about 4:45pm.

“With the project completed, bulk power transmission has been restored to Jos and Yola Electricity Distribution Companies, which supply electricity to customers in Bauchi, Gombe, Yobe, Damaturu, Adamawa, and Taraba states.”

Mbah said that the connection of the new substation to the national grid had enhanced power reliability, diversified transmission routes, and improved emergency response capabilities in the North Eastern region.

According to her, TCN appreciates the patience and support of the affected customers during the outage.

