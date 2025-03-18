TCN restores bulk electricity supply to Eko, Ikeja discos

The Transmission Company of Nigeria, TCN, has announced the restoration of normal bulk power supply to Eko and Ikeja Electricity Distribution Companies for onward distribution to their customers in Lagos State.

TCN Director of Public Affairs, Ndidi Mbah, made this known in a statement released on Tuesday.

Mbah said the restoration followed the successful repair of a part of the 330-kilovolt Osogbo-Omotosho transmission line between towers 420 to 422.

She disclosed that the repair work was completed at 8:55 pm on March 15, 2025.

On March 11, the transmission company confirmed that a major fault on its Omotoso-Ikeja west 330 kV transmission line led to a significant reduction in the electricity supply to Lagos.

The company said the transmission line snapped between towers 420 and 422 on March 9, resulting in a drop of approximately 350 megawatts of bulk electricity supply to the state.

Mbah said the repair addressed a line snap, restoring lost power and resuming normal bulk transmission.

According to her, the load shedding caused by the line cut has been stopped.

