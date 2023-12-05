TCN ready to restore electricity supply to Niger Republic 

The Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) said it is ready to supply Niger Republic back with electricity, anytime the current ban is lifted.

TCN General Manager, Kaduna Region, Ganiyu Aliyu, disclosed this while briefing journalists in Kaduna.

Aliyu was speaking on the achievements of the firm in the region in 2023.

He explained that the TCN could supply the neighbouring country without affecting its power supply in the region due to the capacity increase it witnessed.

Aliyu said, “We have increased our capacity very well, in fact I can say authoritatively, that we are comfortable here in Kaduna.

“There’s something we call redundancy in the power system. It’s like you have two phones, one is your hot line, the other one is on standby.

“In case we have any trouble, we have made this place capable that we can transfer our load from one transformer to another transformer.”

He affirmed that TCN service delivery had significantly improved in 2023 as a result of the increase in new transmission projects to boost electricity supply in the country.

Aliyu revealed that TCN had executed several capital reinforcement projects across the transmission network throughout the country.

The projects were installation of 100MVA 132/33kV transformer in Birnin Kebbi substation, installation of a new distance protection relay for 330kV Jos line and the replacement of the Bucholz relay valve seal on 90MVA 330/132/33kV transformer T2A.

Others were construction of 1x150MVA 330/132/33kV substation at Kalgo with 8x330kV line bays and 1x100MVA 132/33kV with 3nos. 33kV outgoing feeders, construction of double circuit line from Kaduna to Jos and emergency erosion control works on Tower 122 Kaduna- Zaria 132kV transmission line among others.

Aliyu added that the projects were all in line with the Federal Government’s agenda on revamping the power sector.

He lamented that in spite of some external challenges like vandalism and people building under transmission installations, TCN had recorded remarkable achievements for the year 2023 and was still embarking on new ones.