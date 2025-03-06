TCN plans to evacuate 10,000mw in two years

The Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) has posited that it will conveniently evacuate 10,000 megawatts of generated power in less than two years from now.

Alhaji Sule Abdulaziz, Managing Director, TCN, gave the position while briefing State House Correspondents on Thursday.

According to him, the power sector, for the first time in the nation’s history, recorded a peak generation of 5,801.84mw of electricity at 9.15 pm on March 4.

He said in less than two years from now, TCN would conveniently evacuate 10,000mw.

He stated that this projection was based on the numerous TCN transmission projects completed in the last two years and new ones underway, as well as the 8,500mw current evacuation capability of the company.

Abdulaziz attributed the success achieved in expanding the transmission grid and increase in the nation’s capacity to the support of the Federal Government through the Ministry of Power.

The MD, who said that the Renewed Hope Agenda of President Bola Tinubu’s administration was on course, added that in no distant time, Nigerians would celebrate the progress in the power sector.

“We are immensely proud of the governments’ commitment to moving the power sector forward.

“All hands are on deck to ensure we continue delivering on our mandate and providing Nigerians with the best possible service,” he said.

On technical aspect of TNC’s operations, Abdulaziz said the company installed and commissioned into service 66 power transformers.

He also said the company had built new transmission substations, and re-conductored transmission line projects, among others.

“Some of the projects were executed under the World Bank sponsored projects, which is geared towards increasing TCN’s capacity by 9,000 MVA.

“Currently, projects amounting to 6,000MVA have been completed and connected to the grid, including the Rimin Zakara Substation in New Kano,” he said.

Abdulaziz stated that the World Bank was funding the upgrade of some brown field substation projects.

He also said the FGN/SIEMENS power project had supplied a total of 10 mobile substations out of which seven had been installed.

He added that another 10 transformers of various ratings were also installed in the transmission network and connected to the grid.

“Our progress is also evident in the 76.47 per cent reduction in grid disturbances over the past five years.

“However, to enable us manage the grid in the absence of Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition (SCADA) in place, we developed the Generation Load Drop Sensitivity (GLDS) system.

“The system detects and responds to sudden drops in power generation, preventing cascading failures,” he said.

He said additionally, all substations had now been fully digitised and automated: “We equally deployed an in-house Internet of Things (loT) solution to improve visibility of power generators.”

Post Views: 13