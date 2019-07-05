The Transmission Company of Nigeria says it has lifted the suspension and disconnection orders issued Enugu Distribution Company.

The suspension order, which was posted on TCN’s Twitter handle: @TCN_Nigeria, on Thursday, said the suspension was lifted after the DisCo complied with the market conditions/participation agreement.

Eko and Ikeja Discos suspension had earlier been lifted by TCN.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the Federal Government had ordered that three electricity distribution companies, Eko, Enugu and Ikeja, be disconnected from the national grid.

The DisCos were said to have failed to renew their security cover and were allegedly owing the TCN energy service debt to the tune of N231 billion.