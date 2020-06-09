The Acting Managing Director of the Transmission Company of Nigeria, Sule Abdulaziz, and four senior management staff of the company have received their appointment letters.

Ndidi Mbah, TCN’s General Manager Public Affairs, disclosed this in a statement in Abuja on Tuesday.

Mbah said the letters were received on June 8, 2020, sealing their appointments by President Muhammadu Buhari.

According to Mbah, the letters were signed by the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha,

She said the appointment of the Acting Managing Director took effect from May 19, 2020, while those of the four Executive Directors took effect from December 27, 2019.

The official listed the new management team to include Abdulaziz; Victor Adewumi, Executive Director Transmission Service Provider; and Maman Lawal, Executive Director Independent System Operator.

Others, according to Mbah, are: Ahmad Dutse, Executive Director Finance and Accounts; and Justin Dodo, Executive Director, Human Resources and Corporate Services.

She said they had been appointed for an initial term of four years.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that on May 19, 2020, the Federal Government announced the appointment of an Acting MD for TCN as well as the confirmation of the Executive Directors, who had been working in acting capacity.

The Minister of Power, Sale Mamman, also announced the removal of Usman Mohammed as the head of TCN in a statement.