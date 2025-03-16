TCN, BEDC trade blame over power outage on 33kV feeder in Benin district

The Transmission Company of Nigeria has faulted the Benin Electricity Distribution Company (BEDC) for allegedly misleading the public over power outages in Benin district.

A statement by the TCN’s General Manager, Public Affairs, Ndidi Mbah, on Sunday in Benin said that TCN’s maintenance work had nothing to do with the blackout experienced by BEDC’s 33kV customers.

It would be recalled that on March 14, BEDC had claimed that TCN’s maintenance activities were the cause of power outages in Sapele, Abraka, Ugelli/Shell and industrial areas through its social media platform.

Mbah explained that TCN only requested a planned outage on March 11, at the Amukpe Transmission Station, which was completed the same day and power was restored.

Mbah emphasised that TCN’s maintenance had nothing to do with power delivery to BEDC customers.

”TCN wishes to address the publication by Benin Electricity Distribution Company (BEDC) on its social media platform, dated March 14, that TCN was responsible for the blackout, which was not true

“The announcement by BEDC’s inability to deliver power to its 33kV customers to TCN’s maintenance activities was not true.

“For clarification purposes, TCN only applied for a planned outage on March 11, at the Amukpe Transmission Station, which was completed on the same day, and bulk power supply was restored.

“Contrary to BEDC’s claims, TCN’s maintenance activities did not cause the power delivery issues experienced by BEDC’s customers, ” Mbah said.

The general manager stated that the only valid statement in BEDC’s publication was regarding the Ughelli/Shell 33kV feeder T1 60MVA, which tripped off due to a fault on March 14.

Mbah disclosed that TCN was currently working to restore bulk power supply to the affected feeder.

She emphasised that all other areas mentioned by BEDC in their release, experiencing power delivery issues, were due to a fault on BEDC’s 33kV feeders.

She urged BEDC to provide accurate information to its customers and avoid misrepresentations, stressing that facts should be made clear for the benefit of stakeholders.

Mbah reiterated that TCN remained committed to maintaining efficient and reliable electricity transmission across the country for all consumers.

